Sto:lo Nation – While Sto:lo Service Agency have closed the doors to traffic, medical services are still available by appointment and many of the staff are still working with clients remotely by phone, social media and email.
More details below:
Sto:lo Nation – While Sto:lo Service Agency have closed the doors to traffic, medical services are still available by appointment and many of the staff are still working with clients remotely by phone, social media and email.
More details below:
Be the first to comment on "Sto:lo Service Agency – Medical Services Remain Open Via Phone, Social Media"