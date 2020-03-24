Sto:lo Service Agency – Medical Services Remain Open Via Phone, Social Media

Posted By: Don Lehn March 24, 2020

Sto:lo Nation – While Sto:lo Service Agency have closed the doors to traffic, medical services are still available by appointment and many of the staff are still working with clients remotely by phone, social media and email.

More details below:

