Cultus Lake Provincial Park, Tea Pot Hill, Crown Lands, Chilliwack Lake Trails – All Closed

Fraser Valley – Again, people have yet to get the message over #socialdistancing.

On Monday evening, all crown land , including hiking trails were closed. Cultus Lake Provincial Park, Tea Pot Hill and all Chilliwack Lake trails are closed.

The great weekend weather brought out the masses.

Too many, though.

All due to COVID-19.

Provincial parks at Cultus Lake are being closed tonight, because there was overcrowding rather than social distancing over the weekend. #bcpoli — Laurie Throness (@LaurieThroness) March 24, 2020

BC Parks will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak closely and follow the direction and advice set out by the PHO and the Ministry of Health. Additional provincial park closures may be implemented on a case-by-case basis where and when required. People who still choose to visit provincial parks should be mindful that they are responsible for their own safety and that washroom facilities will not be available.

In addition to the BC Parks closures, the Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) branch of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is closing its campgrounds and amenities in response to the COVID-19 situation.

Provincial parks to be closed immediately

The following provincial parks will be closed immediately in response to the provincial health officer’s requirement to maintain a two-metre separation when in public to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19:

West Coast, Vancouver Island:

French Beach Provincial Park

Goldstream Provincial Park

Gowlland Tod Provincial Park (closure restricted to McKenzie Bight and Tod Inlet)

Juan de Fuca Provincial Park (includes China Beach, Sombrio Beach and Botanical Beach)

ȽÁU,WELṈEW̱/John Dean Provincial Park

Spectacle Lake Provincial Park

South Coast:

Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park

Joffre Lakes Provincial Park

Murrin Provincial Park

Shannon Falls Provincial Park

Stawamus Chief Provincial Park and Protected Area

Okanagan:

Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

North:

Ancient Forest/Chun T’oh Whudujut Provincial Park

Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park (hot springs and campground closed previously; now full closure)

