Cultus Lake Provincial Park, Tea Pot Hill, Crown Lands, Chilliwack Lake Trails – All Closed

Fraser Valley – Again, people have yet to get the message over #socialdistancing.
On Monday evening, all crown land , including hiking trails were closed. Cultus Lake Provincial Park, Tea Pot Hill and all Chilliwack Lake trails are closed.
The great weekend weather brought out the masses.
Too many, though.
All due to COVID-19.
BC Parks will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak closely and follow the direction and advice set out by the PHO and the Ministry of Health. Additional provincial park closures may be implemented on a case-by-case basis where and when required. People who still choose to visit provincial parks should be mindful that they are responsible for their own safety and that washroom facilities will not be available.
In addition to the BC Parks closures, the Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) branch of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is closing its campgrounds and amenities in response to the COVID-19 situation.
Provincial parks to be closed immediately
The following provincial parks will be closed immediately in response to the provincial health officer’s requirement to maintain a two-metre separation when in public to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19:
West Coast, Vancouver Island:
- French Beach Provincial Park
- Goldstream Provincial Park
- Gowlland Tod Provincial Park (closure restricted to McKenzie Bight and Tod Inlet)
- Juan de Fuca Provincial Park (includes China Beach, Sombrio Beach and Botanical Beach)
- ȽÁU,WELṈEW̱/John Dean Provincial Park
- Spectacle Lake Provincial Park
South Coast:
- Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park
- Joffre Lakes Provincial Park
- Murrin Provincial Park
- Shannon Falls Provincial Park
- Stawamus Chief Provincial Park and Protected Area
Okanagan:
- Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park
North:
- Ancient Forest/Chun T’oh Whudujut Provincial Park
- Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park (hot springs and campground closed previously; now full closure)
Full and partial park closures previously put in place:
- Flores Island Park and Gibson Marine Park (closure of Wildside Trail)
- Maquinna Marine Provincial Park (full closure)
- Nisga’a Memorial Lava Bed Provincial Park (full closure)
Be the first to comment on "Cultus Lake Provincial Park, Tea Pot Hill, Crown Lands, Chilliwack Lake Trails – All Closed"