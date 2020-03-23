Opening and Seasonal Move-In Date for Sunnyside Campground – Delayed to April 30

Cultus Lake – The opening date and the seasonal move-in date for Sunnyside Campground has been delayed to April 30, 2020. This is in response to the evolving situation regarding COVID-19. It aligns with the current timeline identified by BC Parks for camping. This decision will be reviewed by the Cultus Lake Park Board on a weekly basis, with the health and safety of the community as the priority.

Payment for overnight camping reservations prior to the new opening date of April 30 will be refunded.

Seasonal campers will have their annual rates adjusted on a prorated basis and refunded once the campground opens.

The Cultus Lake Park Board understand that this decision will be disappointing to some. It was made to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19, a highly contagious and deadly virus. Each of us must do our part to flatten the curve and to help stop the spread of this serious illness.

Please remember to practice social distancing, keep a MINIMUM of six feet between you and others when out in public, and regularly wash your hands for 20 seconds or more to help stop the spread of the virus.