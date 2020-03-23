Chilliwack Citizens For Change Applauds Vancouver– Wants Chilliwack To Applaud Health Care, Sanitation Workers, First Responders, Grocery Clerks – 7PM Every Night TFN

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Vancouver is doing it. A variation of what Italy stated with balcony music during COVID -19.

At 7 PM every night, CCFC wants you to go to your balcony or patio, and clap. Honour those who are in the front line.

From CCFC Community Cares Facebook page:

Chilliwack variation: Maybe you’ve seen news of the new nightly tradition of applauding at 7:00 o’clock? Some hashtags in use are #TogetherWeCanDoIt and #Cheer4HealthWorkers.

It’s happening in Vancouver and some other places around the world.

Of course, maintain social distancing if you participate.