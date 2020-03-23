All Abbotsford Playground Structures and Skateboard Parks Closed

Abbotsford – Following the lead of other communities including Chilliwack, all City of Abbotsford playground structures and skateboard parks, and all Abbotsford School District playground structures, will be closed to the public until further notice to help in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford School District are united in making this decision to support public health and wellness in our community.

Information on all closures and updates regarding the City of Abbotsford’s response and the Abbotsford School District’s response to COVID-19 can be found online at www.abbotsford.ca/covid19updates and www.abbyschools.ca, respectively.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun:

“The City of Abbotsford is committed to supporting the efforts of our federal and provincial health authorities as they work tirelessly to reduce the impact on our health care systems and flatten the curve of COVID-19. Now is the time for all of us to work together, and to come together as a whole community to do everything we can to follow social distancing measures of remaining 2 metres apart from others. This doesn’t mean that we stop supporting one another though. We need to remember to say hello to our neighbours across the street, touch base with family and friends who may be isolated, and ensure that our senior citizens and most vulnerable are not forgotten. We will continue to get through this crisis by working together.”

Stan Peterson, Board Chair, Abbotsford School District

“There is nothing more important than the health, safety and well-being of our students, families and staff. As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop across the country and in our province, we are committed to working with the City of Abbotsford to flatten the curve. I hope we all continue to do our part, follow the advice of health officials in keeping our selves, our family, and our community in good health, and social distance accordingly when you spend time outside of your home.”

FYI:

Abbotsford COVID-19 updates: www.abbotsford.ca/covid19updates

Abbotsford School District: www.abbyschools.ca