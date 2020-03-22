Message from Griffin Security Chilliwack on COVID-19

Chilliwack – Griffin Investigation & Security Services works with the Chilliwack BIA on security measures for the downtown, among other properties. They are on the frontline in dealing with most crime as well as the homeless and street people.

Griffin posted to social media on their COVID-19 policy:

Griffin Security fully supports, and wants to remind all residents of Chilliwack, to follow the orders that are in place by the BC Government and the City of Chilliwack. The only way we are going to beat COVID-19 is by taking precautions and staying away from each other.

Chilliwack let’s be leaders in this epidemic and show the rest of the world how this is done!

Abide by the City’s call to close all play structures and skateboard parks. Remind your children of this when they leave the house, we understand how frustrating it is for our youth but they are our future and this is one way we can keep them safe.

Check on your elderly neighbours and friends and make sure they are ok. In fact check in on all of your family members and make sure they are dealing with these unpredictable times.

Last but not least please stay home and only go out for necessities. This makes it easier for all first responders, police, and us to get to where we need to be. All of us are dealing with people that are not abiding by the stipulations that have been put in place and we are having to waste precious time explaining to people what they should and should not be doing and putting all of us at risk at the same time.

If we don’t do this the Government will force us to stay home.

Let’s do this Chilliwack, lets keep our families, neighbours and friends safe from COVID-19!

#Chilliwackwegotthis