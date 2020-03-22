Doctors (Including In Chilliwack) Ask Fraser Health To Do More re:COVID – Want ALL Non-Essential Businesses Closed

Fraser Valley – Some 200 doctors at hospitals in the Fraser Health umbrella want all non essential businesses closed.

Dr. Gerald Da Roza says he has support from not only his department at Royal Columbian Hospital as well as Burnaby Hospital Department of Medicine, Chilliwack General Department of Medicine and Surrey Memorial Hospital Department of Medicine.

Dr. De Roza is concerned people are not taking social distancing seriously. Even 25 people getting together is too much. He said he knows of a case where four or five people met up and now are likely #Covid_19 positive.

This is a portion of the letter:

FVN/chillTV reached out to Fraser Health for their take:

Dixon Tam, Fraser Health Public Affairs :

We are aware of the letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry and welcome and feedback from our physicians.

We have strong measures in place but we know this is an evolving issue that we need to be nimble and responsive to.

As Dr. Henry said, we agree that we need to make sure we’re doing everything we can and we believe the measures we’re doing equate to what they are asking for.

There are still some problems and concerns. It is important for people to get outside but do it with your family, do it with people you live with and maintain distance from others.

We look forward to working together with our physicians to respond to this pubic health pandemic.



