Cultus Lake Docks and Playground Closures, Parking Lot Gates Locked – Park Board Chair Comments

Cultus Lake – The Cultus Lake Park Board and staff continue to closely monitor the fast-moving and serious situation regarding COVID-19.

The statement from Cultus Lake Park Board Chair, Joe Lamb, regarding the closure of Cultus Lake Park to visitors:

March 22, 2020

Statement from Cultus Lake Park Board Chair re:

Cultus Lake Park Is Closed to Visitors

Cultus Lake Park is popular with both locals and visitors. Right now, it may seem like a good place to get fresh air and continue to engage in the social distancing directed by government and health authorities. However, we have seen the number of people coming to the Park dramatically increase over the past few days, and many are not engaging in social distancing – that puts people at risk, including our community and its residents.

Earlier this week, Cultus Lake Park made the decisions to close playgrounds, docks, public spaces and parking lots in an effort to control the risk of spreading COVID-19; however, people continue to come to the community and congregate. In light of this, effective immediately, Cultus Lake Park is closed to visitors. This decision is not one that has been made lightly. It is being done as a necessity because the health and safety of our staff and local community residents in the Park is the priority.



We understand that this decision will be disappointing to some. We are closing the Park to visitors to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19, a highly contagious and deadly virus. Each of us must do our part to flatten the curve and to help stop the spread of this serious illness.

The Cultus Lake Park Plaza and its parking lot will remain open to access those businesses.

At this time, Sunnyside Campground is not yet open for the season. The Board and staff are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates to the seasonal campers in the next few days.

Please remember to practice social distancing, keep a minimum of six feet between you and others when out in public, and regularly wash your hands for 20 seconds or more to help stop the spread of the virus.

Please click for more information: https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/statement-re-closing-parkin…/.

As of this past Friday, the following were closed:

The Main Beach docks

The playgrounds in the Park and Sunnyside Campground

Please remember to practice social distancing, keeping a minimum of six feet between you and others when out in public, and regularly wash your hands for 20 seconds or more to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As a reminder, the following cancellations and closures were announced earlier this week and are in effect until April 17, 2020:

All events of more than 50 people are cancelled. This includes the community Easter Egg Hunt and the Sunnyside Campground Welcome Barbecue.

All Park public facilities are closed, including the public washrooms on Main Beach. (Portable toilets are still open. They are located at Main Beach, Oak St. Park, and at the Cultus Lake Plaza.)

The Community Hall is closed.

The Visitor Services Office is closed.

The Cultus Lake Park Office is closed to the general public. (Staff are still working to serve the community.)

At this time, Sunnyside campground is not affected by the closures and is set to open on April 3, 2020. The store and public washrooms will not be open.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Park Office at: 604-858-3334 or email: reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.