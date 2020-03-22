Cultus Lake Day – Saturday, June 27

Cultus Lake – Staying positive that this will go ahead on Saturday June 27.

Cultus Lake Day is a family-friendly day of Fun and Entertainment for residents and visitors!



The day kicks off with a Pancake Breakfast by the Cultus Lake Fire Hall and a Parade that makes it’s way down Sunnyside Blvd and wraps around through the neighbourhood with prizes for the participants with the Best Decorated kids bike and Best Dressed Pooch!



For the rest of the day join in for some shopping and support local vendors at the Farmers’ & Artisan Market, stop in for refreshments or snacks and listen to some local musicians in the Beverage & Entertainment.



There is also activities for the kids and much more!

