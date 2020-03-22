UPDATE – COVID-19 and Provincial Court Proceedings Chilliwack Provincial Court To Re-Open Monday March 23

Victoria/Fraser Valley – UPDATE – Provincial Court in Chilliwack expected to re-open Monday March 23.

There are Provincial Courts in Chilliwack and New Westminster with a new one being built in Abbotsford. COVID-19 is an obvious concern for court room proceedings. Disposable cups and communal water jugs are banned until further notice.

Communal water jugs and disposable cups will not be provided in Provincial Court courtrooms until further notice. Instead, people may bring their own individual water bottles, which they must take with them or dispose of at the end of the proceedings. pic.twitter.com/WitJc1OVQm — BC Provincial Court (@BCProvCourt) March 16, 2020

From their website:

As of Monday, March 16, 2020

• Family case conferences, CFCSA (child protection) case conferences or small claims settlement or trial conferences scheduled between March 16 and May 4, 2020 will not proceed so the parties do not have to attend Court. The parties will receive notification by May 4, 2020 regarding the next date they must attend Court.

• All judicial interim release (bail) hearings will use video/audio conferences and tele-conferences instead of in-person appearances, unless a judge or justice orders otherwise.

• On Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after hearing submissions, judges will use their discretion to determine if previously scheduled family, CFCSA, small claims and criminal trials will proceed on those two days.

As of Wednesday, March 18, 2020

• The scheduling and hearing of in custody criminal trials and sentencings will proceed unless adjourned by the Court on application by a party.

• All judicial interim release (bail) hearings will continue to use video/audio conferences instead of in-person appearances, unless a judge or justice orders otherwise.

• Parties are encouraged to apply to use video conference for in custody sentencing and trials in criminal matters.

• Consent remand matters will proceed by telephone or by submitting the Consent Remand Form by email where available.

• Traffic, ticket or bylaw matters scheduled from March 18 to May 4, 2020 will be adjourned without the disputant having to attend Court and will be rescheduled to a later date. A notice of a new court date will be sent to the disputant by mail to the address on file with the Court.

• The Court anticipates only the following matters will proceed:

– In custody criminal trials and sentencings;

– Other criminal matters that a judge, on application, determines are urgent;

– Urgent family matters (e.g. restraining orders) and CFCSA (child protection) matters as determined by a judge;

– Search warrants and production order applications;

– Urgent small claims matters such as outstanding warrants.

Parties must ensure the applicable Court Registry has their current contact information.