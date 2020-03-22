Agassiz/ Harrison Lions Car Show – Sunday July 19

Agassiz/Harrison – A number of outdoor shows and events that are planned for the heat of summer, are still on the books. Organizers are praying the worst of the COVID crisis will be over by then.

The annual Agassiz/ Harrison Lions Car Show is still set for Sunday July 19 at Pioneer Park.

This is THE show for not just the 50’s and 60’s muscle cars, it’s also a time for the oldies to haul out their vehicles from the 30’s to the 50’s. Expect to see a few of them from the Fraser Valley Classic Car Club FVCCC.

