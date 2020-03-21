Tractorgrease Cafe Refund Policy Re:COVID-19

Chilliwack – Just to keep everyone posted on music and refunds at Tractorgrease from Jeff Bonner:

We are handling ticket refund requests until March 31st right now. We thank you for your patience as we work through those transactions. And to those who have opted to donate or who have taken a rain check/gift certificate to help us out right now – Mucho Appreciato!



It seems the arts community has been especially hard hit – musicians, sound techs, venues. With so much effort into booking shows and building relationships with patrons and artists, it seems surreal to us to not be able to open our doors to the magic that happens here every weekend. Please do what you can to support the small, local businesses.



We are going to use this time to find ways to make your experience here at Tractorgrease even better. While we can’t host any music events HERE right now, this doesn’t mean we aren’t busy creating and expanding our vision for both Tractorgrease and Tamihi Productions. In other words, we have some stuff cooking over here.



Also, as Tamihi, we decided to go live tomorrow evening here on Facebook at our regularly scheduled Friday Night Open Mic time on the Tractorgrease Cafe Facebook page. Look for us around 7?



“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” ― Bob Marley