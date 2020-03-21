Cultus Lake Docks and Playground Closures, Parking Lot Gates Locked

Cultus Lake – The Cultus Lake Park Board and staff continue to closely monitor the fast-moving and serious situation regarding COVID-19.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, all Cultus Lake Park parking lots will be closed with the gates locked. Any vehicles left in the parking lots will be subject to a fine and removal. The parking lots will be closed until further notice. The parking lot at the Cultus Lake Park Plaza will remain open for those accessing local businesses.

In addition, the Cultus Lake Park boat launch (at the south end of Sunnyside Boulevard) will also be closed effective March 22, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

Please click for more information: https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/statement-re-closing-parkin…/.

As of this past Friday, the following were closed:

The Main Beach docks

The playgrounds in the Park and Sunnyside Campground

Please remember to practice social distancing, keeping a minimum of six feet between you and others when out in public, and regularly wash your hands for 20 seconds or more to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As a reminder, the following cancellations and closures were announced earlier this week and are in effect until April 17, 2020:

All events of more than 50 people are cancelled. This includes the community Easter Egg Hunt and the Sunnyside Campground Welcome Barbecue.

All Park public facilities are closed, including the public washrooms on Main Beach. (Portable toilets are still open. They are located at Main Beach, Oak St. Park, and at the Cultus Lake Plaza.)

The Community Hall is closed.

The Visitor Services Office is closed.

The Cultus Lake Park Office is closed to the general public. (Staff are still working to serve the community.)

At this time, Sunnyside campground is not affected by the closures and is set to open on April 3, 2020. The store and public washrooms will not be open.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Park Office at: 604-858-3334 or email: reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.