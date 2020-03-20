COVID-19 Update – Abbotsford Board of Education

Abbotsford – Stan Petersen, Chair, Abbotsford Board of Education posted the latest update dated March 20, 2020 and more information on what Abbotsford School District’s educational continuity plan looks like.

Many families have questions about what student learning will look like during these school closures. Over the next two weeks, our teams will be working on plans to deliver curriculum and learning resources. Our vision as a school district has always been to provide our students with a world-class, innovative, and individualized educational experience for every student; and that will continue to be our goal as we work to find our new interim normal.

More information on what Abbotsford School District’s educational continuity plan will look like will be provided to staff and families from Superintendent Godden after Spring Break.

I know that you can appreciate the rapidly changing nature of the virus and its impact on our community, city and country. We are in an evolving situation that continues to change daily. I encourage families to check our website (www.abbyschools.ca) and follow us on social media (@AbbotsfordSD) for the latest updates to COVID-19 as they relate to our school district.