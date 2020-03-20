Agassiz Speedway – COVID Delays AGM, Wipes Out First Month Of Racing Season

Agassiz/Kent – Due to the recent directives from Public Health and the Province of BC, the next General Meeting for Agassiz Speedway, scheduled for April 7, has been cancelled.

Now this is the part that will break the hearts of racing fans.

The Executive have also made the unfortunate decision to postpone the racing calendar for May. Test & Tune dates, including Rookie Orientation, will be amended to accommodate a limited number of people on the track.

More info to follow.

BUT, there have been improvements made to the track !