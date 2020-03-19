Recovery Facilities, Groups Affected by COVID-19

Fraser Valley — The running joke for many, as the COVID crisis continues is — at least Liquor Stores are open and we can have a drink.

That is not an option for those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

Throughout the Valley, Alano and Recovery clubs are closed as per Health requests during the crisis. Churches which normally welcome AA, NA, CA, Alanon, Naranon, CODA and other groups, are closed. Those face to face meetings are temporarily gone.

FVN has learned that the Abbotsford Alano Club remains open while Chilliwack’s Alano closed Wednesday at 1PM.

Kinghaven, Teskey Road, Peardonville and Spiritual Quest remain open as of Noon Thursday.

The stress level for those in recovery is quite unique. Something that “normal” drinkers and casual tokers will never understand.

The phone number for AA in Abbotsford is (604) 615-2911.

The phone number for AA in Chilliwack is 604-792-9282

There are on line meetings set up through aa.org or na.org

In the Valley, there is an app called ZOOM which can assist you in finding an on line meeting as well.

Abbotsford Alano Club