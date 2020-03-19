Op/Ed – Your Pets Are Not Affected By COVID-19 – Don’t Dump Them At Kill Shelters

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Rita Woodman is a retired Broadcaster and now, manages A Worthy Claws Rescue Society of BC.

With COVID-19, there are some disturbing trends with pet owners that have no heart or no clue. Here are her thoughts:

Your Pets are not affected nor will they affect you.

Please do not go to vets asking them to put your pet down because of this virus. That’s plain BS.

If it’s because you just don’t want them, then seek a no kill shelter or rescue for rehoming.

From Marshall & Justin iHeartDogs.com Co-Founders:

Dear Heroes,

As you already know, we’re in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

Tragically, the rescue and shelter organizations we are hearing from are expecting a surge in people abandoning their pets over the coming weeks, despite the fact that the WHO has determined spread to and from pets is not a risk.

As a result, we’re reaching out to help them raise funds for desperately needed food and supplies. With your support, our partners at GreaterGood are committed to helping those affected by providing cash grants and supplies to shelters overwhelmed by COVID-19. Without intervention, countless pets may be at risk for euthanasia!

During most government-ordered lockdown of services, shelters are deemed non-essential, so they’re being forced to close down. It seems the greatest need is to raise money to support large fostering networks connected to shelters to save the lives of these animals.

Call your local shelter/rescue to see how you can help!

We know that you and all the other iHeartDogs Heroes shine during times like these – jumping on an opportunity to do good amidst the chaos is in your DNA. And we are so grateful to be facing such a tall challenge with supporters like you.