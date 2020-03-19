Chilliwack Senior Peer Counsellors COVID-19 Policy – No In Person Visits TFN

Chilliwack – An update to the Chilliwack Senior Peer Counsellors COVID-19 policy.

For the protection of staff, volunteers, and clients CSPC has made the decision to continue services through phone call or email only. CSPC staff will not be working in the office during this time, but will still be working from home Monday-Friday between 9a-1p.

Emails and voicemails will be checked daily and responded to during normal business hours.

The focus of our CSPC staff is to make connections to lonely and isolated seniors who are worried about the COVID-19 Virus. They are still here to listen and help support clients, counsellors, and members of the community through phone calls or by email.

As a reminder to volunteers: do not provide any in person visits to your clients at this time. CSPC will keep you updated as time continues with the information provided by the Provincial and Federal Governments.

Office staff can be reached by leaving a voicemail at 604-793-7204 or by emailing info@chilliwackseniorpeercounsellors.org