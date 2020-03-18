Valley RCMP Front Counter Procedures In Dealing With COVID-19

Fraser Valley – To protect the public, our volunteers, and our employees the RCMP are making changes to non-emergency front counter services offered by the Chilliwack, Agassiz, and Hope Community Policing Offices (CPO).

Front counter finger printing service offered to the public will not be provided until further notice.

People under court order to provide fingerprints remain mandated to attend an Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment CPO for the purpose of the order.

The change is a preventative action consistent with safety measures in effect through the region and will not affect 9-1-1 service or calls to non-emergency police lines. 9-1-1 services continue to be offered 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing, or difficulty in breathing do not to come to the UFVRD detachments for any police services.

RCMP are urging people requiring non-emergency assistance to contact police by phone at:

· Chilliwack RCMP 604-792-4611.

· Agassiz RCMP 604-796-2211.

· Hope RCMP 604-869-7750.