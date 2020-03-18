Royal Hotel,Pub and Cafe Closed Re:COVID-19 – Business Has Suffered- Staff Layoffs

Chilliwack – As expected, many businesses are feeling the hit from COVID-19. Some to the point of ceasing operations for the time being.

Tanya Todd-Linden with the Chilliwack Royal Hotel explained their position on Facebook:

Well the inevitable happened today(Tuesday). We had to temporarily close the hotel, pub & cafe due to lack of business from Covid-19.😔 People are scared and are canceling all reservations as well as no business in the cafe & pub.

Sucks, but it will be a way for me to relax and regroup. Hardest thing was calling everyone for a temporary layoff. But we will be back and on fire with taking business back on April 24th.

Staying positive that we’ll rock it when we re-open.