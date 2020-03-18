COVID-19 Response: AbbyPD Services, HQ Closed To Public Walk In – Call or Email

Abbotsford – From Abbotsford PD Media

The safety of our citizens our personnel remain the top priority of the Abbotsford Police Department. These are challenging times, and the AbbyPD appreciates the on-going support and cooperation from our community. We WILL get through this together.

As the COVID-19 outbreak evolves, our focus is on maintaining our ability to provide essential police services to our community. AbbyPD’s policing units remain fully operational and continue to respond to calls for service.

In an effort to maintain operational readiness, and to reduce the spread of COVID-19, effective immediately, our Public Service Counter at AbbyPD Headquarters (2838 Justice way) and the Community Policing Office (34194 Marshall Road) are closed.

If you have received notification that you have property at the Property Office to be picked up, please email askproperty@abbypd.ca to make an appointment for pick up or to receive further instructions.

Should you be required to attend AbbyPD for Court-mandated fingerprinting, please come to the AbbyPD headquarters and press the button located to the right of the front door.

To Report an Incident

• To report an emergency or a crime in progress, always call 9-1-1.

• To report non-emergency crime or incidents, please text 222973, call 604-859-5225, or report online at https://www.abbypd.ca/online-crime-reporting.

You can help our officers stay healthy and able to respond to 9-1-1 calls for service by reporting non-emergency crimes, where you have no suspect information, online at https://www.abbypd.ca/online-crime-reporting .

Should you require an AbbyPD Officer for service, please advise the dispatcher or officer if you have flu-like symptoms, have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Updates

Service counter closures will be reassessed as new information becomes available. For the latest information regarding Public Service Counter or Community Policing Officer services and other COVID-19-related service delivery changes please visit our website, www.abbypd.ca, or our social media platforms:

• Facebook account @AbbyPoliceDept

• Twitter account @AbbyPoliceDept

• Instagram account @AbbotsfordPD

If you have questions or concerns, please email askmedia@abbypd.ca. For up-to-date and accurate COVID-19 information, we encourage you to visit provincial and federal governmental websites.

Thank you for your patience!

#StrengthInCommunity