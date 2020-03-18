Canada-US Border Temporarily Closed – Trade Not Affected – Federal Financial Aid Package

Ottawa/Washington (with files from CP/MSN/CBC/News1130) – For the time being, effecting Wednesday, you won’t be able to hop across the border for anything deemed “non-essential”. So much for gas, milk etc at Blaine or Lynden.
In a joint statement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump, the border is closed for now re: COVID-19.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled an economic aid package on Wednesday morning worth more than $27 billion to help workers and businesses counteract the shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A senior government official told CBC News that some of the money will be delivered directly to individuals through existing safety net programs, including employment insurance and the Canada Child Benefit. $27 billion in direct assistance to workers and families,plus making $55 billion available in liquidity to businesses to help stabilize the economy.
