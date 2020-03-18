Bozzini’s Closing For 48 Hours To Asses COVID Situation

Chilliwack – Bozzini’s Restuarant will take the the next 48 hours to see where things are headed and to see if there’s a safe distance plan they can come up with that may allow them to reopen sooner than later.

Bozzini’s staff also have to deal with musical acts coming to Chilliwack.

Further updates on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Bozzinis-Restaurant-150999441606289/



For those with tickets to Little Miss Higgins on Friday night, it has been postponed. All ticket holders will be contacted by Thursday re: Refunds or transferring seats to a May performance. Details here: http://bozzinisrestaurant.ca/events/