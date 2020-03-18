BC COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool

Victoria – As BC is now into uncharted territory, the BC Ministry of Health has developed a self-assessment tool.

This self-assessment tool, developed with the BC Ministry of Health, will help determine whether you may need further assessment or testing for COVID-19. You can complete this assessment for yourself, or on behalf of someone else, if they are unable to.

Who should be tested for COVID-19?

People with respiratory symptoms who are:

Hospitalized, or likely to be hospitalized

Health Care Workers

Residents of long term care facilities

Part of an investigation of a cluster or outbreak

Who does not need to be tested for COVID-19?

People without symptoms

Patients with mild respiratory symptoms who can be managed at home, including returning travellers with an onset of illness within 14 days of return to Canada

The BC Ministry of Health strongly urges anyone who has symptoms – including a fever, cough, sneezing, sore throat, or difficulty breathing – to self-isolate for 14 days. To protect yourself while out in public, wash your hands frequently and maintain a distance of about 2 metres from others. For more information on COVID-19, refer to HealthLink BC’s COVID-19 website.

The province has created a phone service to provide non-medical information about COVID-19, including the latest information on travel recommendations and social distancing. Information is available in more than 110 languages, 7:30 am – 8 pm at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319) or via text message at 604-630-0300.

Click here for more information.