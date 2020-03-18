All Abbotsford Public City Facilities Closed – COVID-19

Abbotsford – Based on the directions of Federal and Provincial governments and Public Health Authorities, the City of Abbotsford is closing all City facilities to the public to support slowing the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to closing all recreation centres earlier this week, City Hall, the Public Works Yard, and front counters at Fire Halls are now closed to the public as of 4:30 p.m. today (March 18, 2020) until further notice, pending any further changes or developments related to COVID-19.

All online, phone and virtual City services will be operating until further notice. A dedicated phone number will be available beginning March 19th for residents, businesses and stakeholders who have questions regarding those City services only previously available in person: 604-504-4044.

City Council meetings will continue, however, they will not be open to the public. All Public Hearings and Council Committee meetings are postponed until further notice. The public will still be able to view all Council meetings live online.

Henry Braun, Mayor, City of Abbotsford:

“This is an unprecedented time for our community, for our country and for the world. It’s time for all of us to come together as a community – we have to break the chain of transmission and continue to flatten the curve.”

Resources:

For up to date information about closures and cancellations visit: http://www.abbotsford.ca/covid19updates

Stay connected with the City of Abbotsford: www.abbotsford.ca/stayconnected

Abbotsford City Services App: https://www.abbotsford.ca/feedback/at_abbotsford_mobile_app.htm