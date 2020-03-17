WestJet Suspending International Flights This Sunday – For 30 Days

Calgary – Westjet will suspend its international operations as of Sunday as the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic exact their toll on air operations between Canada and the rest of the world.

“Today (Monday), Prime Minister Trudeau made an explicit declaration to all Canadians abroad that it is time to come home,” Westjet President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Sims said in a statement late Monday. “Based on this statement and the recommendations to Canadians to control the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, we have made impactful decisions related to our operations.

“On Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, we will suspend scheduled commercial operations for all international and transborder [to the United States] flights for a 30 day period.”

The move will have the largest impact on Westjet’s operations to the United States and Mexico, a significant money maker as Canadians escape the harsh northern winter. In addition, the airline plans to cut 50% of its domestic capacity.