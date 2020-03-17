TV Movie Goes Ahead With Filming In Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge/Kelowna/Burnaby – While most TV and movie productions in the Metro Vancouver area have just down, The TV Movie “Hint of Love” will be again filming scenes along the east sidewalk of 224 St. the afternoon of Tues. March 17, before moving over to the Indian Zaika Restaurant on Fraser St. mid afternoon, followed by Maple Market on 227 St. during the evening.

Work trucks will be parked in a private lot nearby, however the production will be utilizing several parking spots near their film locations for picture parking and generators.

The producer is CMW Winter Productions Inc. from Kelowna.

From Creative BC-

Producer: Gilles Laplante

Director: Kevin Fair

Production Manager: Richard Greenhalgh

Production Coordinator: Christopher Langford

Location Manager: Steven Hearn

Assistant Location Manager: Al Dales, Milly Evans

Schedule: 3/2/2020 – 3/18/2020