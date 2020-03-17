Langley City Recreations Centres Closing On Tuesday

Langley City – As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are always considering what is best for the health and safety of our staff, our residents and the community that we serve. It is important to Langley City that we play our part in keeping our community safe.

Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre will be closed effective tomorrow at 4:30 pm (Tuesday, March 17) until further notice to prevent the spread of the virus and minimize the exposure of COVID-19. All programs will be suspended except for Spring break camps and childcare programs until further directives from health authorities. The City will provide a refund to participants for any cancellation of programs or rentals, put memberships on hold until the end of March 2020, and will cancel any City scheduled events with over 50 people until the end of April 2020.

“We all have a role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The City is making every effort to do just that and protect the community and its residents,” said Mayor Val van den Broek. “The City’s Pandemic Plan and business continuity plans have been reviewed, and all City departments are making every effort to ensure essential services are maintained to the highest possible level.”

Langley City Hall will remain open from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday until further notice with Council Meeting and other committee meetings proceedings as scheduled.