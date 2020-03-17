BC Real Estate Association – Unknown Times With COVID-19 and the Market

Vancouver – The latest BCREA Market Intelligence Report: Sketching Out the Potential Impact of COVID-19 on the BC Housing Market explores the potential impacts of COVID-19 on BC home sales and prices through 2020. Click here to read the full report.

Summary Findings:

While it’s unknown how the unfolding COVID-19 outbreak will impact the economy in the long-term, BC is facing a sudden stop in economic activity with little guidance to when things may return to normal.

Based on our scenario analysis, BC home sales and prices will likely face declines in the spring and early summer but should recover along with the wider economy in the second half of the year, contingent on the outbreak resolving.

The postponed change to the mortgage stress test rate, originally slated for April 6, 2020, will mute the impact of falling interest rates for the BC housing market.