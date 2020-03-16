Speaker Series at Agassiz-Harrison Museum For Wednesday March 18

Agassiz/Harrison/Kent – The Speakers’ series at the Agassiz-Harrison Museum on March 18th features Bunk Mackay and Harvey Andrew on the logging history.

Also, the talk on archaeology postponed in January due to the snow will now take place Wednesday, April 1st at 6:30 pm at the museum.

Portions of these talks will be recorded and appear later as podcasts on Facebook at Celebration 125:District of Kent or on YouTube at Celebration 125:Podcast as well as on FVN Fraser Valley News.

These podcasts are hosted by retired Agassiz Broadcaster John Henry Oliver.