Sasquatch Mountain Open For Spring Break With Restrictions, re:COVID-19

Sasquatch Mountain – It has been a difficult and challenging year for Sasquatch Mountain Resort. The washout of the main road and now dealing with COVID-19.
The resort is open for spring break with a caveat.
In response to recent self-quarantine recommendations from Federal and Provincial Health Authorities to include anyone who has returned from or has been in close contact with someone who has returned from anywhere outside of Canada should self-quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days.
Staff continue to monitor global developments in the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The World Health Organization (WHO) has now declared this outbreak a pandemic, which only reinforces the importance of our controls.
In the interest of the safety and well being of all Sasquatch Mountain Resort staff and clients, management are extending the precautionary controls. Skiing and boarding can still be enjoyed by guests, with extra care taken by staff to ensure the cleanliness and sanitation of shared spaces and common areas.
Measures Sasquatch Mountain is taking
- As events aren’t scheduled to host more than 250 people, as of now the resort will continue to run smaller family oriented daily events at the resort.
- Ensuring the proper sanitation of all areas such as the Cafeteria, Molly Hogan’s Pub, the Snow School area, the Brown Bag Room, Rentals, Guest Services and other areas that will be frequented by guests.
- Management will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and expand controls as necessary to protect the health of guests.
- Spacing out tables to allow for adequate and safe distance between guests as recommended by the Government Health authorities and to provide lots of space for social distancing throughout the resort.
