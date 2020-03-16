Great Canadian Gaming Shutting Down All Casinos Including Elements Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Great Canadian Casinos are closing al their casino across the country including Elements in Chilliwack.

The company also operates the River Rock in Richmond, the Hard Rock in Coquitlam and, Hastings Racecourse and Casino in Vancouver.

A message on the website says the decision was made in conjunction with the BC Lottery and Gaming Corporation and in the interest of public health.

Chances in Abbotsford is owned by Gateway Casinos and of Sunday, no decision has been made.