City of Chilliwack Temporarily Closes Recreation Centres , Coliseum

Chilliwack – In order to encourage social distancing as recommended by the health authority, the City of Chilliwack has made the difficult decision to temporarily close recreation facilities effective at 5:00pm on March 16, 2020 until further notice. Full refunds will be provided to anyone who has registered for activities affected by this closure. This closure includes the following facilities:

Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre

Landing Sports Centre

Cheam Leisure Centre

Sardis Sports Complex

Evergreen Hall

Several civic facilities in Chilliwack are managed through a third party and they will communicate closures or any changes in operations directly to the public. Residents with questions about these facilities should contact the facility directly. These facilities include:

Chilliwack Coliseum

Chilliwack Curling and Community Centre

Chilliwack Museum and Archives

Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Yarrow Community Centre

City of Chilliwack’s spring break camps will continue to operate during the closures. These programs are a valuable service to families who are working. The camps will follow Provincial, Federal and local health authorities’ guidelines for continued operation and will continue to closely monitor any changes in guidelines for day camps.

“We all need to do our part to mitigate the risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19, which is why we have taken a pro-active approach to temporarily close our recreation facilities,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “We encourage residents to follow Provincial guidelines, which includes cancelling non-essential travel outside of Canada, self-isolation for 14 days upon return to Canada, not gathering in groups larger than 50 people, and practicing social distancing to prevent transmission of COVID-19.”