Chilliwack YMCA Open – Taking Precautions re:COVID-19 To Keep Kids Safe, Programs Open

Chilliwack/Vancouver – The Chilliwaclk YMCA is in step with the Y of Greater Vancouver when it comes to containing the spread of COVID-19.

On their website they state: we also want our children’s programming to stay open as long as it is possible. We therefore have measures in place so that kids can continue to attend child care, camps, childminding and other programs for young children.

The new measures below are effectively immediately:

Health, Fitness and Aquatics

All swim lessons are suspended starting now.

Group Fitness classes will be reduced in size by approximately 40% to provide a safe social distance between members (managed through on-site sign-up, tokens or through the instructor).

Some Group Fitness instructors may not be able to lead classes due to illness or other precautions. This means that classes could be cancelled. We will announce these cancellations when they occur on Twitter: @RobertLeeYMCA @ChilliwackYMCA @LangaraYMCA @TongLouieYMCA

We have “temporarily unavailable” signs on every other machine to promote a safe social distance. This includes machines like treadmills, ellipticals, etc.

Canadian Fitness Connection in Chilliwack is suspended until further notice.

Before dropping your child off at childminding or other programs for young children, you will be asked to complete a Health Declaration Form until further notice. If you say yes to any of the questions, the child cannot participate in the program for 14 days. The Declaration Form asks: Whether or not the child or anyone in your household has symptoms; If there has been recent travel by your child or anyone in your household within the last 14 days; and If the child or anyone in the household has come in contact with someone who has taken a positive COVID-19 test.

We have a number of programs for people managing chronic diseases. These programs have been suspended until people with compromised immune systems are no longer at high risk. We have contacted those participants directly to notify them of the cancellation.

Child Care and Spring Break Camps

We will be implementing screening procedures at all of our Child Care and Spring Break Camp locations starting next week.

All families will be asked to complete a Health Declaration Form at drop off/sign in each day until further notice. ​If parents or caregivers say yes to any of the questions, the child cannot participate in the program for 14 days. The Declaration Form asks: Whether or not the child or anyone in your household has symptoms; If there has been recent travel by your child or anyone in your household within the last 14 days; and If the child or anyone in the household has come in contact with someone who has taken a positive COVID-19 test.

Child Care and camp staff will request permission to take the temperature of children prior to sign in each day with a quick scan thermometer. If parents/guardians don’t consent, the child cannot participate in the program. If the child has a fever, they cannot participate in the program.

If anyone develops symptoms or has a fever during a program, they will be sent home for 14 days.

If a child cannot participate in a spring break day camp due to COVID-19 or their Health Declaration Form responses, they will receive a full refund.

If a family chooses not to participate in a spring break camp, they will receive a full refund.

If a child cannot participate in YMCA child care due to COVID-19 or their Health Declaration Form responses, we will credit their account.

If a child care family chooses not to participate in child care, they will not receive any credits to their account.

Employment, Immigrant Services, Youth, CCRR, Mental Wellness and Chronic Disease Programs