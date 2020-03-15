City of Chilliwack – Record Cold for Saturday March 14th

Chilliwack – Yes Saturday was REAL COLD and records fell.

According to Roger Pannett (Chilliwack Environment Canada Volunteer Weather Observer) :

Saturday March 14th, 2020 WAS coldest on record. ( Chilliwack Records commenced in 1881.)

The Maximum temperature was 2.0C , plus additional wind chill, & 8.0 C below normal.

(Previous record low max was 2.8 C in 1906.)

In addition a low mean record of -0.7 C occurred, ( 6.5 C below normal) .

Previous low mean was -0.6 C in 1906.

Fear not, the next week is Sunny and 14C!