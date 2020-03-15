Chilliwack Mom, Year Old Son Thank BC Children’s Hospital For Care, More Hurdles To Come (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – While were are inundated with the stories about COVID-19, here’s a little inspiration.

And Hope.

Shae Soph and her now one year old son Sauyer have had a very difficult, yet inspiring journey the past while, as they have spent a lot of time at BC Children’s Hospital.

Shae wanted to share Sauyer’s story in support of Choices Lottery and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation (BCCHF).

Here is a little bit of Sauyer’s story:

Sauyer was born at 32 weeks premature. At 9 months old he was not gaining weight and was put on an NG tube. The family met with the gastroenterology team at BCCH and it was determined that he was considered “failure to thrive” with severe gastroesophageal re flux. Immediately, Sauyer was admitted to BCCH and spent three months in the hospital. Over the course of their stay, Sauyer underwent 2 balloon dialations that stretched his pylorus, two PICC lines, one CVC line (that was surgically placed), a surgery to open up his pylorus, g-tube surgery.

As you can appreciate, there are too many scans to count, and lots of blood work. Needless to say, there are loads of thank-you’s for BC Children’s Hospital and Choices Lottery for the aid.

Mom Shae tells the rest of the story: