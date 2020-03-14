TWU Moving Classes On Line Starting Monday re: COVID-19

Langley – Following the lead of UBC and SFU, TWU are suspending classes and will resume classes online as of Wednesday, March 18.

Mark Husbands, President of TWU posted to the website:

During this time, resident students are welcome to stay on campus. Campuses will remain open and services will continue as normal. For students wishing to return home, Student Life staff will be available as of 5:30 p.m. Friday to facilitate their move and will communicate additional information to residents shortly.