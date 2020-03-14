Church Services Shut Down From COVID-19

Chilliwack – Carman United Church decided to cancel the Sunday service this week, March 15th, in hopes of limited potential contact sites for the Corvid 19 virus. This comes at the behest of two doctors associated with the Carman family. Their release states are taking this caution in hopes of helping flatten the curve of infection and adding an extra barrier between the virus and our members. The church office will still be open during it’s regular hours and Rev. Kirstin Autio is still working. Contact them if you need anything.



There are online worship opportunities with some other United Churches online. Either call or check with social media on the status of your church.

