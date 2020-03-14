BCGEU Calls for Suspension of Rent/Mortgage Payments for Sick/Self-Isolating Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Burnaby – In response to the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a “pandemic” and public health experts recommending social distancing including self-isolation for exposed or symptomatic people, the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union (BCGEU) is calling on federal and provincial governments to immediately suspend all mortgage and rent payments until the pandemic is over.

“The BCGEU has said from the beginning of this outbreak that protection of workers must be a central plank of government response-that’s why we called for an end to doctors’ notes as well as paid sick leave and a host of other worker-focused measures,” said Stephanie Smith. “The BCGEU is urging our members and all working people to trust the science and follow public health recommendations. The federal and provincial governments could support our message by suspending mortgage and rent payments during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure working people can afford to do the right thing.”

Recent research from the 2019 annual BDO Affordability Index shows that more than half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque. The public health measures already announced-such as cancellation of large gatherings, travel advisories, and social distancing measures-mean some British Columbians are working less or not at all. As the pandemic evolves those impacts are expected to get worse, and more working people will be unable to make mortgage and rent payments.