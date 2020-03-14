BC Soccer Suspends Play re COVID-19, Includes Chilliwack FC

Vancouver/Chilliwack – Since Thursday, there have been even more heightened concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19. Therefore, as of March 13, 2020, with this growing and unprecedented uncertainty surrounding this health pandemic, and in accordance with Canada Soccer’s direction, BC Soccer is directing all members and affiliated clubs to suspend all sanctioned soccer activities in the province until further notice.

BC Soccer sanctioned soccer activities include, but are not limited to, all competitions, training, practices, matches, coach and referee education and team building activities. The intent of this suspension is to limit situations of physical contact.

BC Soccer restates that the health and safety of all participants in the soccer community in BC is of the utmost importance and is central to any decision-making process. Further, in the first instance, all involved in our sport should take direction from the appropriate health authorities, including the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Ministry of Health.

To ensure the health and safety of the players, coaches, match officials and administrators in BC, BC Soccer recommends that all Youth Districts, Adult Leagues, Associate Members and Affiliated Clubs communicate to their members that they will cease operations immediately and until further notice.

BC Soccer will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the public health authorities, government agencies and soccer governing bodies and will provide appropriate updates as things continue to unfold.

From Chilliwack FC

In light of the recent directive from the BC Soccer Association and the Canadian Soccer Association regarding the COVID-19 virus, Chilliwack FC will be suspending all soccer related activities until further notice. As an Executive we had intended to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic at our meeting early next week and come up with an action plan that was in the best interest of you, our members but fortunately, our Provincial and National leaders took the reins and has given us a directive that wefully support.

We know many of you will have questions surrounding the spring soccer season and what impact COVID-19 will have on that and truthfully, we don’t know. However, as soon as we have answers that provide clarity to everyone involved, we will reach out to you with that information.

For those of you who helped sell out the 2 fan buses to the Canadian Women’s game on April 14th, we will be in touch with shortly regarding the refund process.

At this time,we are also postponing our 10thAnnual Awards Night. Our Awards Night Committee will work on a back-up plan and like the other sanctioned events that are left hanging as soon as we know more,we will provide those affected with the details.

In the meantime, please stay safe and healthy, we will be in touch with you again as soon as we know more.