TEDx Chilliwack Postponed – COVID-19, Tickets for Other Shows At Cultural Centre Suspended

Chilliwack – The inevitable. FVN leaned a few days ago that this was to be seriously considered. On Friday, the Facebook posting from TEDx Chiliwack organizers:

As the health and safety of our attendees is a top priority, and in light of the global spread of the COVID-19 virus, TEDxChilliwack’s organizing committee has chosen to postpone our 2020 event at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

We are working to find a suitable date to hold TEDxChilliwack 2020 this year. Ticket holders may hold on to their ticket and have it honoured when the new date is announced. If ticket holders wish to have their ticket refunded, they may contact the Chilliwack Cultural Centre box office at 604-791-7469.

Have said that, from the Cultural Centre:

On March 12th 2020 the province of British Columbia banned all gatherings of 250 or more people for the immediate future.

At this time the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society, the managers of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, are announcing that the following concerts and events through to April 1st 2020 are being postponed, and ticket sales have been suspended.

March 17th – The Lonely

March 21st – Best of the Fest Tour – Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival

March 22nd – The Bay City Rollers

March 25th – The Celtic Tenors

March 27th – Selfie

April 1st – Colin James

April 4th – Music & Dance Festival – Music Honours Performance



April 8th – The Australian Bee Gees Show

April 11th – TEDx Chilliwack



We may expect to see further postponements soon. These postponements are currently limited to those events that have audiencesof more than 250 patrons, but this may change at anytime.

We ask that you be patient while we work with the artists and promoters to schedule alternate dates for these shows. We will contact the ticket holders for each show once the date is rescheduled. At that time, your tickets will be transferred to the new show date. If the rescheduled date does not work with your schedule, then we will move your ticket money into your account for future shows, events, or classes.

Events that will have audiences of less than 250 patrons will continue as scheduled unless they are suspended by the artists or we are directed otherwise by the Fraser Health Authority, the City of Chilliwack, British Columbia Government, or Canadian Federal Government.

That includes the Henry Smal show which is in the smaller hall on March 19.