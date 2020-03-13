Mounties Arrest Cultus Lake Drunk Driver

Chilliwack – RCMP remind you to be responsible by arranging an alternative mode of transportation when consuming any alcohol or drugs – do not get behind the wheel when impaired.

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 9, 2020 Chilliwack RCMP received reports of an impaired driver travelling near Cultus Lake. A patrolling frontline officer located the suspect vehicle stopped on Vedder View Road and formed the opinion that a 50-year-old man from Surrey allegedly in control of the automobile, had consumed alcohol.

RCMP will be submitting all circumstances of the investigation to the BC Prosecutors Service for their evaluation of charges for impaired driving.

