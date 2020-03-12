CANCELLED – Chilliwack’s All About Fishing 2020 – Saturday March 14 – Heritage Park (VIDEO Explaining Canceling)

Chilliwack – It’s the annual fisherman’s dream expo at Heritage Park Chilliwack that is now CANCELLED due to COVID-19. The 2020 All About Fishing sponsored by Fred’s Custom Tackle, Fishing with Rod and Tourism Chilliwack will not take place. Ana Macedo with Heritage Park told FVN that organizers don’t yet know if the show will be rescheduled.

Chilliwack's All About Fishing 2020 CANCELED Unfortunately, due to the development of Covid-19, we are cancelling Chilliwack's All About Fishing 2020 on Saturday. This is quite disappointing for me as many months of work have gone into it, and for many of you too as I have gotten countless messages from you about how much you are looking forward to it. Anyway, please share this information with your friends and family who were planning to come out. Time to go fishing! 🎣 Posted by Fishing with Rod on Thursday, March 12, 2020

Time to go fishing! 🎣

ORIGINAL STORY – Local fishing experts will demonstrating different fishing techniques from basic to advanced. Find out where, when and how you can go fishing in the Fraser Valley. Learn about conservation efforts which are being done by local watershed stewardship groups and how you can get involved. Shop for bargains and rare finds at the used fishing tackle sale. There will also be a variety of activities for younger kids, including arts and crafts, fishing games and live fish viewing! From novice to experienced anglers, this is a FREE event for all ages!

