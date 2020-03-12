Canadian Junior Hockey League Cancels Playoffs Until Further Notice – Includes BCHL

Calgary/Fraser Valley – It really isn’t sweet revenge for the Chilliwack Chiefs, after they lost their 7 game first round series to Surrey.

The Canadian Junior Hockey League announced Thursday that effective Friday, March 13, all games and hockey-related activity involving its member clubs have been cancelled, until further notice, due to the continued threat of the global COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic as well as potential exposure and contamination of its players, team staff members, on and off-ice officials, volunteers and fans.

This would include each of its 10 member league’s playoffs, the four regional championship events (Fred Page Cup; Dudley-Hewitt Cup; ANAVET Cup; Doyle Cup) as well as the Centennial Cup Canadian National Junior A Championship slated for Portage la Prairie, Man., this May.

The Chiefs won the Centennial Cup in 2018.

The Fred Page Cup is for the BCHL title, the league that the Chilliwack Chiefs are part of.

Further updates on the playoffs, the five events and any other relevant information regarding this evolving situation will be announced when they become available.

With the safety and well-being of all parties concerned being paramount the CJHL provided insight on the decision that has been made.

“In lieu of the world-wide events and on-going implications of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and following in-depth deliberations with our Executive Board and each of the commissioners/presidents, along with consultations with medical experts, as well as Hockey Canada, the decision has been made to put a hold on the season for the time being,” stated CJHL president Brent Ladds.

“We will continue to stay abreast of the situation as it evolves and we will provide further updates as they become available,” added Ladds.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation in this delicate matter and join all of our members and partner organizations is wishing everyone to the stay safe while using the utmost care and precaution in the coming days and weeks.”

The CJHL will also release any further relevant information when required.

The statement from the BCHL:

The BC Hockey League Board of Governors announced today that the remainder of the BCHL season has been cancelled until further notice due to recent concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made by Hockey Canada to cease operations of all events and activities and this mandate is being supported by all organizations across Canada.

“Given the growing trend associated with the virus, we are supporting Hockey Canada’s recommendation,” said Graham Fraser, Chairman of the BCHL Board of Governors. “We believe it is in everyone’s best interest to follow their lead in this situation.”

The second round of the BCHL Playoffs was slated for this weekend with all four series starting on Friday night.

“This unprecedented situation is not something any of us thought we would be dealing with, but unfortunately it’s now a reality,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “In the interest of public safety, we believe this was the only choice that could be made and we fully support Hockey Canada’s decision to suspend operations. We wish our players, staff and fans all the best during this difficult time.”

Statement from Hockey Canada:

Without question, this an unprecedented period of difficulty for the sports world. The health and safety of all participants in sport, including players, coaches, staff, officials, fans, family, volunteers and the general public, is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada.

After much consultation with the Hockey Canada membership, our Chief Medical Officer and public health officials, the Hockey Canada Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including our national championships, until further notice, effective immediately.

We recognize the tremendous effort that has been put forth all year by individuals across the country as they participate in Canada’s game. Although it is difficult to process the hockey season ending abruptly, we feel this is the best course of action in order to do our part in keeping our country safe.