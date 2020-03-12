Abby Centre – Business As Usual While Monitoring COVID-19

Abbotsford – While monitoring the COVID-19 situation, Abbotsford Centre remains open and committed to the show that have been booked.

In an email to FVN/chillTV, the Centre’s Director of Marketing Brett Hobson stated:

The top priority for the Abbotsford Centre is the safety and well-being of our guests, staff, and performers that are here every day.

We are closely monitoring the developing situation surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19) in British Columbia.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has stated that the “risk of the virus spreading is low” in British Columbia.

At this time, all upcoming events are scheduled to take place. Any changes to upcoming events will be communicated via our website, social media, and an email to the ticket purchasers of the event.

Please continue to monitor our social feeds and website as new information may be provided and revised at any time over the next few days and weeks.

As we continue to closely monitor the situation, we remain focused on upgraded daily cleaning of the building and preventative measures in the front- and back-of-the-house. We have been thoroughly and frequently disinfecting and sanitizing the building, including elevator buttons, and bathrooms, increasing the amount of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the building and ensuring the bathrooms are equipped with anti-bacterial soap.

Additionally, we recommend that all guests visiting the Abbotsford Centre practice good health hygiene. Please continue to thoroughly wash your hands, use a tissue or your elbow when sneezing or coughing, and use your best judgment when you are not feeling well. If you so choose, you may bring your own face mask to wear at our venue.

We also recommend staying personally informed on the status of Coronavirus in Canada. Check for updates through BC Centre for Disease Control, Government of British Columbia and the Public Health Agency of Canada.