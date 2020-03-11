Wednesday COVID-19 Update – 7 New Cases Including Two In Fraser Health Where ICU Space Is Dwindling

Fraser Valley/Victoria – In the daily briefing from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are seven additional cases of COVID-19 in BC. (46 in total and climbing)

Of the seven new cases, three are people who returned from travel to Egypt.

Two were people in the Fraser Health region whose status has elevated from flu surveillance. Both were community cases.

Two more health workers at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

There are reports that, as of this past Monday, ICU space within Fraser Health is down to 8 beds from the usual 80. The Fraser Health region services 1.9 million from White Rock to Hope, and everywhere in between including Delta, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

How will this affect the homeless population where one social media critic called shelters “a petri dish waiting to explode”? Dixon Tam of Fraser Health said any policy there would be under the BCCDC BC Centre for Disease Control. FVN and chillTV are waiting for a response from them.

New York City’s St Paddy’s Day Parade is cancelled. NCAA March madness will be played before empty arenas. Many artists are postponing or cancelling tours.

In accordance with the Washington State governor’s restrictions on group gatherings in King County and amid Coronavirus concerns, the upcoming Monster Energy Supercross event scheduled on March 28 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle has been cancelled.

The Vancouver Canucks recalled their scouts from the road due to coronavirus. Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks plan to play in empty arenas.

Earlier in the day, Chilliwack School District cancelled all international field trips during spring break.