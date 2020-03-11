UFV’s Sonja D. Williams to Speak On Media, Music, and Anti-Discrimination Activism

Fraser Valley – Sonja D. Williams to speak at UFV on media, music, and anti-discrimination activism

The next speaker in the President’s Leadership Lecture Series at the University of the Fraser Valley is educator Sonja D. Williams.

UFV President Joanne MacLean will welcome Williams to the Abbotsford campus on Monday, March 16, at 3 pm, in the lecture theatre (B101). Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Williams’ talk will focus on creatively fighting the good fight, and the relationship between media, music, and anti-discrimination activism.

Throughout her professional career, Williams has served as an educator as well as a multi-award-winning writer and producer of features and documentaries for National Public Radio (NPR), Public Radio International (PRI), the Smithsonian Institution and local radio stations throughout America. She has also served as a media trainer/writer in South Africa and the Caribbean.

Williams holds an MA in broadcast management from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Currently she serves as professor and interim chair of the Howard University department of Media, Journalism and Film in the Cathy Hughes School of Communications in Washington, DC. Her research interests include concerns about trends in mass communications as well as African American history and culture.

Williams’ lecture is part of a week of events at UFV marking the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

RSVP to presidentsoffice@ufv.ca to reserve your seats. Space is limited.