UFV Women’s Soccer Signs Four Including Sardis Grad

Abbotsford – Women's Soccer: Highly decorated Surrey United teammates sign with Cascades

Winning is a way of life for the University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer program’s latest group of signees.

The Cascades have added four recruits from Surrey United SC’s highly decorated 2002 BC Soccer Premier League (BCSPL) squad – Surrey products Jaya Bains and Jasdeep Dhaliwal, Melissa Palmer of Chilliwack, and Aldergrove’s Amy Connorton. The quartet helped Surrey United to three Provincial Cup victories (2016, 2017 and 2019), and a trio of podium finishes at the national championships. The group won national U15 gold (2017), U14 silver (2016) and U17 bronze (2019).

“These four girls have the potential to add greatly to our young core, bolstering Cascades women’s soccer to a very successful future,” UFV head coach Rob Giesbrecht enthused. “They are winners – they’ve had very successful youth soccer careers at Surrey United SC and we’re thrilled they are bringing their competitive winning mentality to UFV.”

Surrey United technical director Jeff Clarke noted that Bains, Dhaliwal, Palmer and Connorton “come from one of the most successful female youth teams in BC Soccer history.”

“Their level of compete and commitment to success is the highest that I have ever seen in my 20 years of coaching,” Clarke said. “They’re battle-tested to the max after competing in multiple national championships and four consecutive Provincial Cup finals. I am confident that they will contribute to an awesome environment for UFV.”

Jaya Bains

5’6” defender

Surrey, BC

North Surrey Secondary

Bains serves as captain of Surrey United’s 2002 BCSPL squad, and she’s played for Team B.C. dating back to the U14 level. Her older brother Rajan, a rising third-year defender, plays for the Cascades men’s soccer program.

“We are thrilled to be adding Jaya to our team,” Giesbrecht said. “She is a proven winner, a natural leader and an exceptional central defender. She communicates effectively, distributes the ball well and is a very tough defender to play against. Jaya has the potential to be very impactful player for our program.”

“I am excited to announce my commitment to UFV,” said Bains, who plans to study Health Sciences. “UFV provides a great community for me to strive academically and athletically. The dynamic, strong sense of community, and perseverance of the UFV women’s team created by the girls and Coach Rob made it an easy decision to choose the Cascades. I hope to contribute to the success of the women’s team, win a Canada West championship, and attend the U SPORTS national championships. I am looking forward to continuing my academics and soccer career at UFV.”

Melissa Palmer

5’4” defender

Chilliwack, BC

Sardis Secondary

Palmer joins former Sardis Falcons high school teammates Katie Lampen and Mackenzie Silbernagel on the Cascades’ roster.

“Melissa is a highly skilled defender who can play centrally and at outside back as well,” Giesbrecht said. “She is very tough to beat 1v1 and we are excited to add her to our roster next season. Her versatility, soccer intelligence and competitiveness will allow her to succeed at the next level.”

“I chose UFV because it is close to home, and it has a great athletic and academic program,” Palmer said. “I wish to achieve my Bachelor of Business Administration while playing for the women’s soccer team. I’m excited to spend the next few years of my life playing the sport I love while studying at a great school.”

Jasdeep Dhaliwal

5’5” midfielder

Surrey, BC

Panorama Ridge Secondary

In addition to her club soccer exploits, Dhaliwal was also part of a B.C. high school championship-winning squad. Playing alongside future Cascades teammates Harneet Dadrao and Alanna Sydenham, Dhaliwal’s Panorama Ridge Thunder won the 2017 AAA crown.

“Jas is a welcome addition to our program,” Giesbrecht said. “She’s a talented central midfielder who can influence the flow and pace of a game. Jas is an excellent passer and a hard worker. She has a great balance of composure and aggression which will allow to transition to the demands of university soccer.”

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to the UFV Cascades,” said Dhaliwal, who will pursue a Business Admin degree. “I chose UFV to continue my soccer and academic career because of the friendly community I knew I was entering. I hope to be a positive addition to the Cascades, and to have great success with the team and my academics. I am extremely thrilled and looking forward to being a part of the school and team in my university years.”

Amy Connorton

5’9” midfielder

Aldergrove, BC

D.W. Poppy Secondary

Connorton, a three-time athlete of the year award winner at D.W. Poppy Secondary, was Surrey United’s leading goal-scorer at the 2019 national championships. She has a multi-sport background, having competed in swimming at a high level.

“Amy is an athletic attacking player who can thrive centrally and wide,” Giesbrecht said. “She’s a fantastic finisher and an exceptional crosser of the ball. Her determination and work rate cause problems for her opponents, and we’re delighted she has chosen UFV.”

“I am beyond excited to be joining the UFV Cascades soccer team,” said Connorton, who plans to enroll in kinesiology. “I decided to choose UFV as they had one of the best team atmospheres and are emerging as a potential top team in Canada West. My goal for my time with the Cascades is to bring my skillset to the team and help get us to a U SPORTS national championship.”