Surrey Women in Business Awards Event Postponed + All Surrey Board of Trade Events for March Cancelled

Surrey – It’s the latest for cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19.

The Surrey Board of Trade has made the very difficult decision to postpone the March 12th Surrey Women in Business Awards event tomorrow, on March 12. The World Health Organization has issued COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. The Surrey Board of Trade will let guests know when the event is rescheduled.

The Surrey Board of Trade has also made the very difficult decision to postpone or cancel all March events and meetings, as of today. The Surrey Board of Trade will let guests know when events are rescheduled.

“The Surrey Board of Trade will monitor the situation closely and assess next steps as it relates to April and May events and meetings,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.

“I urge businesses and organizations to utilize the Surrey Board of Trade’s business continuity and crisis communication planning guides: https://businessinsurrey.com/policy/emergency-preparedness/.”