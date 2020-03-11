Chilliwack School District Cancells ALL International Field Trips re: COVID-19

Chilliwack – Last Weekend, the Abbotsford School District cancelled all international field trips due to the outbreak of COVID-19. At that time, just one trip to France involving the Chilliwack School District, was shelved.

Now it’s a blanket ban, according to a release from Rohan Arul-pragasam, the Interim School Superintendent:

As a follow up to my March 6 and March 9 letters regarding international travel and the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chilliwack School District has decided to cancel ALL international school field trips planned for the March 2020 spring break. This means that, in addition to the field trips to France that were cancelled on March 6, we are now cancelling field trips to Kenya and Scotland/Ireland.

We realize that this will be disappointing news for many students, staff and parents, and we very much share your disappointment. Please be assured that senior staff took many factors into consideration in making this difficult decision. We have been monitoring the pandemic very closely and relying on the latest information from the World Health Organization, the BC Ministries of Health and Education, Fraser Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control. We have also been monitoring the Government of Canada’s Travel Health Notices and Travel Advice and Advisories with respect to international travel advisories.

Given that student and staff safety is paramount and, out of an abundance of caution, we are advising families who plan to travel during spring break to observe the Government of Canada’s Travel Health Notices. We are also asking families who travel to China and Iran to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to BC, and to monitor closely for symptoms of illness as per the information provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

We will continue to monitor developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and will communicate with all of you as needed. We wish everyone a safe and healthy break!